Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 132,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

