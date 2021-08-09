BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,682. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.