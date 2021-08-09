Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post $11.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.85 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 48,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 420,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

