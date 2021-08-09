Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.99. 247,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.15. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.