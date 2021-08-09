Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clarus by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $979.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.86. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.