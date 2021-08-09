Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce $11.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.01 billion and the highest is $13.03 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $42.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.34 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.39 billion to $45.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. 332,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,667. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

