Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.09 Million

Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce $27.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the lowest is $26.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $5.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 434.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $128.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.01 million to $134.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $164.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 35.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

