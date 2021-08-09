Brokerages Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.65). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow I-Mab.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.30. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

