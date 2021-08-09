Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $147.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.34 million and the highest is $151.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $128.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $564.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.20. 399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

