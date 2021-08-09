Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. Lumen Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,735,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.75 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.