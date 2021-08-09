Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $418.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $445.42 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $368.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.83. 19,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

