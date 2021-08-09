Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.84.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.