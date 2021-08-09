Brokerages Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 191,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

