Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $45.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.57 million to $48.00 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $185.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $190.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $190.39 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $203.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $885,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

