Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $611.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $611.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $601.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.51 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $571.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

CW traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.48. 151,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

