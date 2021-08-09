Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post earnings per share of $2.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.90. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Truist raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.73. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,230. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.31. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $2,354,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.