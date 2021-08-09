Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Million

Analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report sales of $6.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. SRAX reported sales of $1.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 494%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $27.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 million to $27.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.83 million, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $36.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.