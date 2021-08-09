Brokerages Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $2,722,035 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

THG traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,977. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.