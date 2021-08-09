Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $32.67

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research firms have commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 58,168 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

