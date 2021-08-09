Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Target Price at $29.79

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY opened at $6.51 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.