Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $52.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

GBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 261,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

