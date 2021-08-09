Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

MWA opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

