Brokers Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BCE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $83,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 357,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 87,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

