Brokers Set Expectations for LivePerson, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LivePerson in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). KeyCorp also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

LivePerson stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $949,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

