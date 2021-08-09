Brokers Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

