Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,113,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $56.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

