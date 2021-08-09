Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$50.50 Average PT from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion and a PE ratio of -46.07. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$38.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.70%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

