Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

BEP stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,790,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

