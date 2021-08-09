Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,545 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 135.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 79,679 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $32.70 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at $459,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.