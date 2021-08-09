Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $109.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.