Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Entergy by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

