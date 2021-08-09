Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,348 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 410.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 215.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

