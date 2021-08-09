BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce $103.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.74 million to $109.91 million. BRP Group posted sales of $51.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $515.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -110.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.