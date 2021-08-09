Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

CBT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. 273,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

