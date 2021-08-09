California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

CDTX opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

