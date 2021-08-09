California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,148 Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Champions Oncology worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 165.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 171.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

CSBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CSBR stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.50 and a beta of 1.21. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Champions Oncology had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.