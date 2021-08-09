Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants Sells 1,290 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CALX opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

