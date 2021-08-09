Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 521,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CMBM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

