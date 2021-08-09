Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $48.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Camtek stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Camtek’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

