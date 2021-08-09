Canaccord Genuity Cuts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$103.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.40.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $73.14 on Friday. Onex has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

