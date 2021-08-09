Canada Goose (GOOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Canada Goose has set its FY 2022 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

