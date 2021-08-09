Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

