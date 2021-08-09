Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$35.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. The stock has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.90. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

