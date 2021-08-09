Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. 3,554,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,924. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 69,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 164,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 126,916 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

