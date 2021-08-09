Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,600 Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IDHD opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

