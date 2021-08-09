Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $287.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

