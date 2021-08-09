Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $104.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $21,792,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,038,803. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

