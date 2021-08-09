Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Acquires $11,253.44 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Natalie G. Haag bought 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CFFN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

