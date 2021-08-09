Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Acquires $11,253.44 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Natalie G. Haag bought 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CFFN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
