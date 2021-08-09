Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

NYSE CPRI opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

