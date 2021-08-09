Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 741.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Geron were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 302,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 906.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 880,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 532.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $398.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

